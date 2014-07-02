Teleskopinis purkštuvas

Teleskopinis purkštuvas (1,20 m - 4 m), skirtas lengvam sunkiai pasiekiamų vietų valymui. Su diržu per petį, žarnos jungtimi į siurblį ir integruotu, ergonomiškai reguliuojamu pistoletu. Svoris: apie 2 kg.

Naudojant teleskopinį purškimo antgalį (1,20 m - 4 m), lengvai valomos net sunkiai pasiekiamos vietos, tokios kaip fasadai. Dėl praktiško pečių dirželio darbas yra žymiai lengvesnis, o integruotas, ergonomiškai reguliuojamas pistoletas taip pat garantuoja optimalų patogumą vartotojui. Vos 2 kg sveriančiu Kärcher teleskopinis plovimo antgaliu yra labai paprasta naudotis. Patogi plovimo antgalio konstrukcija leidžia sujungti visus Kärcher priedus.

Savybės ir privalumai
Ergonomiškas prisitaikantis purkštuvas
  • Dėl ergonomiškos rankenos ir nedidelio svorio šį prietaisą lengva ir patogu transportuoti.
Svoris vidut. 2 kg
  • Sunkiai pasiekiamų vietų valymui
Peties juosta
  • Lengva naudoti.
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Spalva Juoda
Svoris (kg) 2,3
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 3,1
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 4177 x 92 x 240
Videos
Suderinami įrenginiai
Pritaikymo sritys
  • Fasadai
  • Žiemos sodams
Priedai
Teleskopinis purkštuvas atsarginės dalys

Suraskite „Kärcher“ valymo įrangos atsargines dalis paprastai ir patogiai - įveskite Jūsų Karcher įrenginio (produkto) kodą, spauskite „ieškoti atsarginių dalių“ ir jas pasirinkite pateiktoje schemoje.