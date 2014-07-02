LANCA TELESKOPOWA

Teleskopowa lanca spryskująca (1,20–4 m) ułatwiająca czyszczenie w trudno dostępnych miejscach. Wyposażona w pasek naramienny, złącze bagnetowe oraz zintegrowany pistolet z ergonomiczną regulacją. Ciężar: ok. 2 kg. Teleskopowa lanca posiada wygodne złącze bagnetowe, które umożliwia podłączenie wszystkich akcesoriów Kärcher.

Dzięki teleskopowej lancy spryskującej (1,20–4 m) nawet trudno dostępne miejsca, takie jak elewacje, są łatwe w czyszczeniu. Praktyczny pasek naramienny znacząco ułatwia pracę, a zintegrowany pistolet z ergonomiczną regulacją również zapewnia optymalną wygodę użytkowania. Dzięki niewielkim ciężarze 2 kg teleskopowa lanca spryskująca Kärcher jest bardzo łatwa w użytkowaniu. Wygodne złącze bagnetowe umożliwia podłączenie wszystkich akcesoriów Kärcher.

Cechy i zalety
Ergonomiczny pistolet z regulacją
  • Niewielki ciężar i ergonomiczny uchwyt umożliwiają łatwe przenoszenie urządzenia lub jego transport.
Ciężar ok. 2 kg
  • Do czyszczenia trudnodostępnych miejsc, szczególnie tych znajdujących się na wysokości.
Pasek na ramię
  • Łatwy w użyciu.
Specyfikacja

Dane techniczne

Kolor czarny
Waga (kg) 2,3
Waga z opakowaniem (kg) 3,1
Wymiary (dł. x szer. x wys.) (mm) 4177 x 92 x 240

Wideo

Zastosowania
  • Fasady
  • Ogrody zimowe
