Čistilo RM 612 za lesene površine 3 v 1, 1l

Zmogljivo čistilo za lesene površine z edinstveno 3 v 1 formulo, ki vam poleg najvišje zmogljivosti čiščenja, zahvaljujoč aktivnemu sredstvu za raztapljanje umazanije nudi tudi formulo za UV zaščito in intenzivno nego. Za najvišjo stopnjo učinkovitosti čiščenja, nege in zaščite v enem samem koraku. Uporabno na vseh zunanjih obdelanih in neobdelanih lesenih površinah.

Specifikacije

Tehnični podatki

Velikost embalaže (l) 1
Embalažna enota (Kos(i)) 6
Teža (Kg) 1,009
Teža vključno z embalažo (Kg) 1,157
Mere (D × Š × V) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
