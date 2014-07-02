Čistilo RM 612 za lesene površine 3 v 1, 1l

Zmogljivo čistilo za lesene površine z edinstveno 3 v 1 formulo, ki vam poleg najvišje zmogljivosti čiščenja, zahvaljujoč aktivnemu sredstvu za raztapljanje umazanije nudi tudi formulo za UV zaščito in intenzivno nego. Za najvišjo stopnjo učinkovitosti čiščenja, nege in zaščite v enem samem koraku. Uporabno na vseh zunanjih obdelanih in neobdelanih lesenih površinah.