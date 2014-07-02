Čistilo RM 612 za lesene površine 3 v 1, 1l
Zmogljivo čistilo za lesene površine z edinstveno 3 v 1 formulo, ki vam poleg najvišje zmogljivosti čiščenja, zahvaljujoč aktivnemu sredstvu za raztapljanje umazanije nudi tudi formulo za UV zaščito in intenzivno nego. Za najvišjo stopnjo učinkovitosti čiščenja, nege in zaščite v enem samem koraku. Uporabno na vseh zunanjih obdelanih in neobdelanih lesenih površinah.
Specifikacije
Tehnični podatki
|Velikost embalaže (l)
|1
|Embalažna enota (Kos(i))
|6
|Teža (Kg)
|1,009
|Teža vključno z embalažo (Kg)
|1,157
|Mere (D × Š × V) (mm)
|100 x 100 x 215
Kompatibilne naprave
AKTUALNI IZDELKI
- G 7.180
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 Power Control Car & Stairs
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 FJ BB
- K 5 FJ Home BB
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Car&Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home BB
- K 7 WCM FJ BB
- K 7 WCM FJ Home BB
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- K Mini Plus
- Razpršilka
OPUŠČENI IZDELKI
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic *EU
- K 2 Basic Car *EU
- K 2 Basic Home *EU
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe *EU
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME T150 *EU
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2.400
- K 2.75-PL-WB
- K 2500 PLUS-N * EUR
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car *EU
- K 3 Full Control Home T350
- K 3 Full Controll
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Home T 350
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home Splash G *EU
- K 4 Full Control Car *EU
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Full Control Home *AT
- K 4 Full Control Home *EU
- K 4 Home *EU
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home Wood *EU
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Silent
- K 490M-PL-FLEX*EU
- K 490M-PL.-F.S.*EUR
- K 5
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Home *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home + PC 7,5 *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home&Splash Guard
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Car&Home&Org
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 Smart Control Home
- K 502MS-PLUS *EU
- K 7
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K3 Premium Full Control
- K4 Prem. + Kärcher for Kids-Osteraktion
- K5 Full Control Plus
- KHD 4-2 T250 *AT
- KHP 4 *AT
- Visokotlačni čistilnik K7 Premium Power Home