Auto šampon 3 u 1 RM 610, 1l

Šamp. s jedinst. form. 3 u 1, koje uz maks. snagu čišć. zbog akt. otapala nečist. dod. ima form. za brzo suš. i ultra sjaj. Za maks. učinak čišć., njegu i zašt. u 1 kor. Za pranje svih voz.

Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Veličina posude (l) 1
Jedinica pakiranja (Komad(a)) 6
Težina (kg) 1
Težina uklj. ambalažu (kg) 1,2
Dimenzije (d × š × v) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Svojstva
  • Snažno sredstvo za čišćenje za sve namjene, posebno štiti materijal
  • Za čišćenje osjetljivih mjesta na vozilima ili motociklima
  • Brzo i učinkovito čišćenje u kombinaciji s Kärcher visokotlačnim čistačima
  • Brzosušeća formula za sušenje bez tragova, nije potrebno brisanje krpom
  • Formula za posebni sjaj, za blistavi sjaj cijelog vozila
  • Sustav Plug 'n' Clean je najjednostavniji i najbrži način izbacivanja sredstva za čišćenje kod čišćenja visokotlačnim čistačima
  • Ready-to-use sredstvo za čišćenje (RTU)
  • Prilagođeno Kärcher uređajima uz zajamčenu kompatibilnost materijala
  • Tijelo boce izrađeno je od 100% reciklirane plastike
  • Proizvedeno u Njemačkoj
Upozorenja i sigurnosni savjeti prema direktivama Europske Unije
  • P102 Čuvati izvan dohvata djece.
  • EUH 210 Sigurnosno-tehnički list dostupan na zahtjev.
Kompatibilni uređaji
Područja primjene
  • Vozila
