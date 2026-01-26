Ultra Foam Cleaner RM 615, 1l

S posebno jakom pjenom za još intenzivnije čišćenje. Zbog novog akt. otapala nečist. brzo uklanja čak i ulja i masne nečistoće kao i tipične nečistoće na vozilima. Ne sadrži fosfate i čuva mat.

Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Veličina posude (l) 1
Jedinica pakiranja (Komad(a)) 6
Težina (kg) 1
Težina uklj. ambalažu (kg) 1,1
Dimenzije (d × š × v) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Kompatibilni uređaji
Područja primjene
  • Automobili
  • Za čišćenje motocikala i mopeda.
  • Kamperi
Pribor
