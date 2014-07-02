Čistilo za motorna kolesa RM 44 G, 500ml

Za ročno čiščenje motornih koles. Nežno in učinkovito odstranjuje tipično umazanijo kot so zavorni prah, delci pnevmatik, mrčes, blato in oljni madeži. Učinkovito delo s pomočjo formule gela, ki se dobro prime površine.