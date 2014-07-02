Čistilo za motorna kolesa RM 44 G, 500ml

Za ročno čiščenje motornih koles. Nežno in učinkovito odstranjuje tipično umazanijo kot so zavorni prah, delci pnevmatik, mrčes, blato in oljni madeži. Učinkovito delo s pomočjo formule gela, ki se dobro prime površine.

Specifikacije

Tehnični podatki

Velikost embalaže (ml) 500
Embalažna enota (Kos(i)) 8
Teža (Kg) 0,562
Teža vključno z embalažo (Kg) 0,719
Mere (D × Š × V) (mm) 70 x 70 x 240
Značilnosti
  • Izboljšana formula za moč - še posebej močna v boju proti trdovratnemu zavornemu prahu
  • Formula gela poskrbi za odličen kontakt s površino in za enostavno uporabo
  • Čistilo je pripravljeno za uporabo (RTU, Ready-to-use)
  • Telo steklenice je izdelano iz 100% reciklirane plastike
  • Izdelano v Nemčiji
Čistilo za motorna kolesa RM 44 G, 500ml
Čistilo za motorna kolesa RM 44 G, 500ml
Opozorila in varnostni nasveti po smernicah Evropske Unije
Opozorila in nasveti glede varnosti skladno s smernicami Evropske unije
  • P101 Če je potreben zdravniški nasvet, mora biti na voljo posoda ali etiketa proizvoda.
  • P102 Hraniti zunaj dosega otrok.
  • H318 Povzroča hude poškodbe oči.
  • P103 Pred uporabo preberite etiketo.
  • P305 + P351 + P338 PRI STIKU Z OČMI: Previdno izpirati z vodo nekaj minut. Odstranite kontaktne leče, če jih imate in če to lahko storite brez težav. Nadaljujte z izpiranjem.
  • P310 Takoj pokličite CENTER ZA ZASTRUPITVE/zdravnika.
Kompatibilne naprave
AKTUALNI IZDELKI
OPUŠČENI IZDELKI
Področja uporabe
  • Motorji in skuterji
  • Kolesa
Dodatna oprema