Čistilo za motorna kolesa RM 44 G, 500ml
Za ročno čiščenje motornih koles. Nežno in učinkovito odstranjuje tipično umazanijo kot so zavorni prah, delci pnevmatik, mrčes, blato in oljni madeži. Učinkovito delo s pomočjo formule gela, ki se dobro prime površine.
Specifikacije
Tehnični podatki
|Velikost embalaže (ml)
|500
|Embalažna enota (Kos(i))
|8
|Teža (Kg)
|0,562
|Teža vključno z embalažo (Kg)
|0,719
|Mere (D × Š × V) (mm)
|70 x 70 x 240
Značilnosti
- Izboljšana formula za moč - še posebej močna v boju proti trdovratnemu zavornemu prahu
- Formula gela poskrbi za odličen kontakt s površino in za enostavno uporabo
- Čistilo je pripravljeno za uporabo (RTU, Ready-to-use)
- Telo steklenice je izdelano iz 100% reciklirane plastike
- Izdelano v Nemčiji
Opozorila in varnostni nasveti po smernicah Evropske Unije
Opozorila in nasveti glede varnosti skladno s smernicami Evropske unije
- P101 Če je potreben zdravniški nasvet, mora biti na voljo posoda ali etiketa proizvoda.
- P102 Hraniti zunaj dosega otrok.
- H318 Povzroča hude poškodbe oči.
- P103 Pred uporabo preberite etiketo.
- P305 + P351 + P338 PRI STIKU Z OČMI: Previdno izpirati z vodo nekaj minut. Odstranite kontaktne leče, če jih imate in če to lahko storite brez težav. Nadaljujte z izpiranjem.
- P310 Takoj pokličite CENTER ZA ZASTRUPITVE/zdravnika.
Kompatibilne naprave
AKTUALNI IZDELKI
- G 7.180
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 Power Control Car & Stairs
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 FJ BB
- K 5 FJ Home BB
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Car&Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home BB
- K 7 WCM FJ BB
- K 7 WCM FJ Home BB
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- K Mini Plus
- KHB 4-18
- KHB 4-18 Battery Set
- KHB 4-18 Plus
- KHB 4-18 Plus Battery Set
- KHB 6 Battery
- KHB 6 Battery Set
- OC 3 Foldable
- OC 4
- OC 6-18
- OC 6-18 Battery Set
- OC 6-18 Premium
- OC 6-18 Premium Battery Set
OPUŠČENI IZDELKI
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic *EU
- K 2 Basic Car *EU
- K 2 Basic Home *EU
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe *EU
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME T150 *EU
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2.400
- K 2.75-PL-WB
- K 2500 PLUS-N * EUR
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car *EU
- K 3 Full Control Home T350
- K 3 Full Controll
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Home T 350
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home Splash G *EU
- K 4 Full Control Car *EU
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Full Control Home *AT
- K 4 Full Control Home *EU
- K 4 Home *EU
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home Wood *EU
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Silent
- K 490M-PL-FLEX*EU
- K 490M-PL.-F.S.*EUR
- K 5
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Home *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home + PC 7,5 *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home&Splash Guard
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Car&Home&Org
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 Smart Control Home
- K 502MS-PLUS *EU
- K 7
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K3 Premium Full Control
- K4 Prem. + Kärcher for Kids-Osteraktion
- K5 Full Control Plus
- KHB 5 Battery Set
- KHD 4-2 T250 *AT
- KHP 4 *AT
- OC 3
- OC 3 + Adventure
- OC 3 + Bike
- OC 3 + Pet
- OC 3 Adventure Box
- OC 3 Bike Box
- OC 3 Pet Box
- OC 3 Plus
- OC 3 Plus Car
- Visokotlačni čistilnik K7 Premium Power Home
Področja uporabe
- Motorji in skuterji
- Kolesa