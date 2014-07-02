Wąż ssący o długości 5 metrów nadaje się do wszystkich myjek ciśnieniowych K 1 do K 7 Kärcher i umożliwia zasysanie wody z alternatywnych źródeł, takich jak butle z wodą lub pojemniki na wodę. Nie zawiera ftalanów i PCW, nadaje się w 90% do recyklingu i zawiera bardzo przyjazne dla środowiska opakowanie.