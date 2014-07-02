WĄŻ SSĄCY SH 6
Wąż ssący SH 5 jest przeznaczony do zasilania wodą urządzeń wysokociśnieniowych ze źródeł innych niż sieć wodociągowa (np. z beczek, zbiorników, oczek wodnych). Długość węża = 5 m. Wąż SH 5 pasuje do myjek ciśnieniowych Kärcher K2-K7.
Wąż ssący o długości 5 metrów nadaje się do wszystkich myjek ciśnieniowych K 1 do K 7 Kärcher i umożliwia zasysanie wody z alternatywnych źródeł, takich jak butle z wodą lub pojemniki na wodę. Nie zawiera ftalanów i PCW, nadaje się w 90% do recyklingu i zawiera bardzo przyjazne dla środowiska opakowanie.
Cechy i zalety
Łatwe zasysanie
- Szybkie zasysanie wody z alternatywnych źródeł; zasilanie wodą myjek ciśnieniowych.
Poręczny
- Umożliwia zasilanie urządzenia poprzez zasysanie wody ze źródeł innych niż sieć wodociągowa.
Przyjazny dla środowiska
- Nie zawiera ftalanów i PCW, nadaje się w 90% do recyklingu i zawiera bardzo przyjazne dla środowiska opakowanie.
Specyfikacja
Dane techniczne
|Kolor
|Biała
|Waga (kg)
|0,7
|Waga z opakowaniem (kg)
|0,9
|Wymiary (dł. x szer. x wys.) (mm)
|250 x 250 x 85
Kompatybilne urządzenia
Aktualny asortyment
- K 2 Battery (wersja bez akumulatora i ładowarki)
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic Car
- K 2 Classic Car & Home
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 3
Urządzenia archiwalne
Zastosowania
- Do zasysania wody z beczek, zbiorników czy z oczek wodnych.
Części zamienne
Znajdź i kup części zamienne do urządzeń Home & Garden korzystając z wyszukiwarki i udostępnionych schematów.
Części zamienne zakupione w sklepie internetowym eKärcher są wysyłane bezpośrednio z magazynów niemieckich i dostarczane kurierem GLS pod wskazany w zamówieniu adres.
Przejdź do wyszukiwarki części zamiennych klikając przycisk poniżej.