Wąż ssący SH 5 jest przeznaczony do zasilania wodą urządzeń wysokociśnieniowych ze źródeł innych niż sieć wodociągowa (np. z beczek, zbiorników, oczek wodnych). Długość węża = 5 m. Wąż SH 5 pasuje do myjek ciśnieniowych Kärcher K2-K7.

Wąż ssący o długości 5 metrów nadaje się do wszystkich myjek ciśnieniowych K 1 do K 7 Kärcher i umożliwia zasysanie wody z alternatywnych źródeł, takich jak butle z wodą lub pojemniki na wodę. Nie zawiera ftalanów i PCW, nadaje się w 90% do recyklingu i zawiera bardzo przyjazne dla środowiska opakowanie.

Cechy i zalety
Łatwe zasysanie
  • Szybkie zasysanie wody z alternatywnych źródeł; zasilanie wodą myjek ciśnieniowych.
Poręczny
  • Umożliwia zasilanie urządzenia poprzez zasysanie wody ze źródeł innych niż sieć wodociągowa.
Przyjazny dla środowiska
  • Nie zawiera ftalanów i PCW, nadaje się w 90% do recyklingu i zawiera bardzo przyjazne dla środowiska opakowanie.
Specyfikacja

Dane techniczne

Kolor Biała
Waga (kg) 0,7
Waga z opakowaniem (kg) 0,9
Wymiary (dł. x szer. x wys.) (mm) 250 x 250 x 85

Zastosowania
  • Do zasysania wody z beczek, zbiorników czy z oczek wodnych.
