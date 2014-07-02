Putų antgalis FJ6 600ml

FJ 6 putų antgalis, skirtas valyti galingomis putomis (pvz., Ultra putų valikliu). Automobiliams, motociklams ir kt. Valymo priemonėms užpurškimui ant akmens ir medžio paviršių bei fasadų.

FJ 6 putų antgalis su ypač galingomis putomis, skirtas lengvai valyti visus paviršius, tokius kaip dažai, stiklas ir akmuo. Idealiai tinka transporto priemonėms, žiemos sodams, sodo baldams, fasadams, laiptams, nameliams ant ratų, takams, sienoms, žaliuzėms, terasoms, važiuojamosioms dalims ir pan. Talpa 0,6 litro. Supilkite Kärcher ploviklį tiesiai į putų antgalį, pritvirtinkite antgalį prie pistoleto ir padenkite putomis. Ploviklio dozę galima lengvai reguliuoti ant putų antgalio (geltonos rankenėlės). Purškimo lygį galima reguliuoti pagal poreikį. Tinka visoms Kärcher aukšto slėgio plovykloms nuo K 2 iki K 7 klasių. Idealiai tinka naudoti su Kärcher ultra foam valikliu.

Savybės ir privalumai
0,6 litrų talpos rezervuaras
  • Užtenka ilgesniam laikui be papildymo
Lengvas įvairių valymo priemonių pakeitimas
  • Itin patogus vartotojui.
Galingos, gerai pasidengiančios putos
  • Lengvas įvairių paviršių valymas
Valymo priemonės dozavimo mazgas
  • Valymo priemonės suvartojimas priklauso nuo naudojimo.
Skaidri valymo priemonės talpa
  • Visada matomas turinys.
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Spalva Antracitas
Svoris (kg) 0,2
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 0,3
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 93 x 201 x 184
Suderinamumas Seniems purškimo pistoletams iki 2010 m (pistoletai M, 96, 97): adapteris M (2.643-950.0) reikalingas
Videos
Suderinami įrenginiai
Pritaikymo sritys
  • Transporto priemonės
  • Žiemos sodams
  • Motociklai ir motoroleriai
  • Terasos
  • Žaliuzės ir (arba) roletai
  • Pėsčiųjų takai
  • (Kiemas) įvažiavimai, privažiavimai
  • Sodo ir akmens sienos
  • Mobilūs namai
