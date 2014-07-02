Ratlankių plovimo šepetys

Efektyviam ratlankių bei kitų sunkiai pasiekiamų vietų, valymui. Vienodas 360 ° vandens paskirstymas - puikiam valymo rezultatui.

Ratlankių plovimo šepetys su šereliais užtikrina iti efektyvų valymą. Šepetys pasiekia sunkiai prieinamas vietas ir patenka į mažiausius ratų tarpus. Vienodas vandens paskirstymas ištirpina ir nuplauna purvą, kokybiški šereliai užtikrina švelnų ir efektyvų valymą - puikūs visapusiški valymo rezultatai. Jungiamoji veržlė, skirta saugiam purškimo pistoleto sujungimui, o ergonomiška rankena palengvina naudojimą. Trumpai - idealus sprendimas iki blizgesio švariems ratams. Tinka Kärcher K 2 - K 7 aukšto slėgio plovimo įrenginiams.

Savybės ir privalumai
Tolygus 360° vandens paskirstymas
  • Valo net ir labai įsisenėjusį purvą
Aukštos kokybės šepečiai
  • Efektyvus ir švelnus valymas
Plovimo priemonės išpurškimui
  • Geresnis purvo skaidymas ir efektyvus valymas.
Besisukantys šepečiai
  • Lengvas sunkiai pasiekiamų vietų ir tarpų valymas
Ratlankių šepetys
  • Visiems motorinių priemonių tipams
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Spalva Juoda
Svoris (kg) 0,3
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 0,4
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 422 x 80 x 101
Pritaikymo sritys
  • ratlankis
