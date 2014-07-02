Vandens filtras

Vandens filtras apsaugo aukšto slėgio plovyklų siurblius nuo purvo dalelių, esančių nešvariame vandenyje.

Vandens filtras apsaugo aukšto slėgio plovyklų siurblius nuo purvo dalelių, esančių nešvariame vandenyje. Šis filtras prailgina aukšto slėgio plovyklų gyvavimo laiką. Galima naudoti su visais Kärcher K2 - K7 serijos buitiniais aukšto slėgio plovimo įrenginiais.

Savybės ir privalumai
Apsaugo aukšto slėgio įrenginių siurblius nuo purvo dalelių, esančių nešvariame vandenyje
  • Padidina plovimo įrenginio tarnavimo laiką
Vandens filtras
  • Visada matomas turinys.
Lengvas purvo dalelių pašalinimas
  • Plaunamas
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Spalva Antracitas
Svoris (kg) 0,1
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 0,1
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 117 x 50 x 50
Suderinami įrenginiai
Pritaikymo sritys
  • Užtikrina panardinamo siurblio apsaugą nuo stambių purvo dalelių.