Plastmasės valiklis, 1l

Galingas valiklis plastmasės gaminiams, turintis unikalią formulę „trys viename“, kuri pasižymi išskirtinėmis valymo galimybėmis, taip pat spalvų ir medžiagos apsaugojimu. Efektyviam valymui, priežiūrai ir apsaugai vienu metu. Galima naudoti sodo baldų, PVC langų rėmų ir kitų plastikinių paviršių valymui.

Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Pakuotės dydis (l) 1
Pakuotės vienetas (Piece(s)) 6
Svoris (kg) 1
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 1,2
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Suderinami įrenginiai
Pritaikymo sritys
  • Sodo/terasos/balkono baldai
  • Langų rėmai
  • Plastikinės panelės