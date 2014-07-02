Smėliapūtė

Smėliapūtė, skirta rūdims, dažams ir įsisenėjusiems nešvarumams šalinti Kärcher abrazyvu. Galima naudoti su visais Kärcher K2 - K7 serijos buitiniais aukšto slėgio plovimo įrenginiais.

Savybės ir privalumai
Smėlio ir vandens purškimas, naudojant aukšto slėgio plovimo įrenginį
  • Patobulinta valymo galia.
Itin galingas
  • Šalina rūdis, dažus ir įsisenėjusį purvą.
Pilna valymo galia
  • Tikslinis įsisenėjusio purvo valymas.
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Spalva Juoda
Svoris (kg) 1,2
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 1,3
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 525 x 110 x 100
Suderinami įrenginiai
Pritaikymo sritys
  • Rūdžių ir dažų pašalinimui.
  • Įsisenėjęs purvas
Smėliapūtė atsarginės dalys

