WB 150 plovimo šepetys

WB 150 galios šepetys skirtas jautriems paviršiams valyti be purslų. Efektyvus aukšto slėgio ir rankinio šepečio slėgio derinys taupo energiją, vandenį ir iki 30% laiko.

WB 150 plovimo šepetys puikiai tinka valyti jautrių paviršių, tokių kaip transporto priemonių ar motociklų dažai, stiklas, žiemos sodai, garažo durys, langinės, žaliuzės, žaliuzės, sodo baldai, dviračiai ir tt, be purslų, novatoriškas plovimo šepetėlis su dviem besisukančiais plokščiais purkštukais. sujungia visą galią ir švelnią jėgą. Naujas paviršiaus plovimo šepetys su minkštu skalbimo šepetėliu daro įspūdį dėl efektyvaus aukšto slėgio purkštuko ir rankinio šepečio slėgio derinio. Dirbant su šepetėliu, sutaupoma daug energijos ir vandens, sutaupoma iki 30% laiko. Greitas, efektyvus ir lengvas valymas naudojant aukštą slėgį kartu su šepetėliu užtikrina dar švaresnius namus ir sodus. Tinka visiems Kärcher aukšto slėgio plovikliams nuo K 2 iki K 7 .

Savybės ir privalumai
Aukšto slėgio srovės ir rankinio šepečio slėgio derinys
  • Sutaupo 30% laiko, energijos ir vandens.
Kompaktiškas dizainas
  • Puikiai tinka mažiems plotams ar sunkiai pasiekiamoms vietoms.
Besisukantis plokščios srovės antgalis
  • Pagerintas valymo efektyvumas.
Dangtis
  • Plovimas be taškymosi.
Švelni šepečio galvutė
  • Švelniai valo jautrius paviršius.
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Spalva Juoda
Svoris (kg) 0,7
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 1
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 392 x 222 x 211
Pritaikymo sritys
  • Transporto priemonės
  • Sodo/terasos/balkono baldai
  • Motociklai ir motoroleriai
  • Garažo vartai
  • Žiemos sodams
  • Langai ir stiklo paviršiai
  • Žaliuzės ir (arba) roletai
  • Mobilūs namai
  • Lauko žaislai
WB 150 plovimo šepetys atsarginės dalys

Suraskite „Kärcher“ valymo įrangos atsargines dalis paprastai ir patogiai - įveskite Jūsų Karcher įrenginio (produkto) kodą, spauskite „ieškoti atsarginių dalių“ ir jas pasirinkite pateiktoje schemoje.