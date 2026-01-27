TLA 4 teleskopinis purkštuvas

Lengvas valymas (beveik) kiekviename taške: dėl 180° reguliuojamo vyrio, teleskopinis purkštuvas lengvai pasiekia vietas, į kurias sunku patekti.

Naudojant teleskopinį purkštuvą, net ir sunkiai prieinamas vietas, pavyzdžiui, po fasadais, galima išvalyti greitai ir be vargo. 180 laipsnių reguliuojamas lankstas yra dar vienas privalumas ir leidžia išvalyti žiemos sodus, nuožulnius stogus ir automobilių stogus. Dėl patogaus teleskopinio mechanizmo, valdomo mygtuko paspaudimu, įrenginiu naudotis yra labai paprasta. Teleskopinį purkštuvą galima prailginti nuo 1,20 m iki 3,70 m, todėl galima išvalyti vietas iki 5 metrų aukščio. Visų purškimo antgalių tvirtinimas yra labai paprastas. Slėgį galima patogiai valdyti naudojant „Full Control Plus“ arba „Smart Control“ purškimo pistoletus.

Savybės ir privalumai
TLA 4 teleskopinis purkštuvas: Reguliuojamas vyris
Reguliuojamas vyris
Lanksčios pritaikymo galimybės.
TLA 4 teleskopinis purkštuvas: Patogus teleskopavimas
Patogus teleskopavimas
Vamzdžius galima lengvai ir patogiai ištraukti paspaudus mygtuką.
TLA 4 teleskopinis purkštuvas: Paprastas aukšto slėgio pistoleto surinkimas
Paprastas aukšto slėgio pistoleto surinkimas
Esamą aukšto slėgio pistoletą galima lengvai pritvirtinti prie numatyto laikiklio.
Greita jungtis
  • Praktiškas visų Kärcher priedų prijungimas.
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Spalva Juoda
Svoris (kg) 2,8
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 3,7
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 3780 x 120 x 233
Suderinami įrenginiai
Pritaikymo sritys
  • Fasadai
  • Žiemos sodams
  • Stogų ir stoginių (pvz. automobilių stovėjimo aikštelių) valymas
Priedai
TLA 4 teleskopinis purkštuvas atsarginės dalys

