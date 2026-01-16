Akmens paviršių ir fasadų valiklis trys-viename, RM 611, 1l

Galingas akmenių paviršių ir grindinio valiklis su unikalia trys - viename formule, užtikrinančia puikius valymo rezultatus. Aktyvūs purvo valymo komponentai, apsauga nuo pakartotinio užteršimo ir apsauga nuo vėjo ir oro sukeliamų teršalų. Užtikrina išskirtinį valymo efektyvumą, priežiūrą ir apsaugą vienu žingsniu. Skirtas naudoti akmeninių terasų, sienų ir fasadų valymui visame name ir sode.

Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Pakuotės dydis (l) 1
Pakuotės vienetas (Piece(s)) 6
Svoris (kg) 1
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 1,2
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
