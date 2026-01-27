Ratlankių valiklis Premium RM 667, 500ml

Maksimali valymo galia ir greito veikimo formulė. Padeda pašalinti visus nešvarumus, kuriuos pakelia įprasti ratlankių tipai kelyje. Išmanus spalvos pasikeitimas rodo, kaip valymo priemonė veikia laikui bėgant.

Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Pakuotės dydis (ml) 500
Pakuotės vienetas (Piece(s)) 8
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 0,6
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 70 x 100 x 245
Suderinami įrenginiai
Pritaikymo sritys
  • ratlankis