Lance telescopica TLA 4 cu accesorii pentru curatarea fatadelor si a geamurilor

Set care contine lancea de pulverizare telescopică TLA 4 și accesoriul de curățat fațade și geamuri.

Cu ajutorul lancei de pulverizare telescopice, chiar și zonele greu accesibile, cum ar fi fațadele, pot fi curățate rapid și fără efort. Articulatia reglabilă la 180 de grade este un alt avantaj și face posibilă curățarea serelor, a acoperișurilor înclinate și a garajelor auto. Cu accesoriile pentru curatarea fatadelor și a geamurilor, toate locurile dificil de accesat sunt curățate uniform și eficient: Cele patru duze de înaltă presiune elimină murdăria persistenta de pe diferite suprafețe.

Caracteristici si beneficii
Lance telescopica TLA 4 cu accesorii pentru curatarea fatadelor si a geamurilor: Articulatie reglabilă
Articulatie reglabilă
Aplicatie flexibila
Lance telescopica TLA 4 cu accesorii pentru curatarea fatadelor si a geamurilor: Sistem telescopic comod
Sistem telescopic comod
Componentele pot fi dezasamblate cu ușurință și comod prin simpla apăsare a unui buton.
Lance telescopica TLA 4 cu accesorii pentru curatarea fatadelor si a geamurilor: Include accesoriul pentru curățarea fațadelor și geamurilor
Include accesoriul pentru curățarea fațadelor și geamurilor
Pentru curățarea uniformă și eficientă a zonelor greu accesibile.

Specificații tehnice

Date tehnice

Culoarea Negru
Greutate (kg) 3,4
Greutate cu ambalaj (kg) 4,6
Dimensiuni (L x l x î) (mm) 3780 x 338 x 223

Video

Masini compatibile
Domenii de intrebuintare
  • Fațadă
  • Sere
  • Curățarea acoperișurilor și copertinelor (de exemplu, garajul auto)
  • Ferestre și suprafațe din sticlă
Accesorii
CONTACTE

Reprezentanţa oficială al concernului german Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG în Republica Moldova

Oficiul Central

str. Albișoara, 78/5, MD-2005,
mun. Chișinău, Republica Moldova
Secția Vînzări directe tel.: +373 (22) 806 306
Anticamera tel:. +373 (22) 806 300
e-mail: info@karcher.md

