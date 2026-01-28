Lance telescopica TLA 4 cu accesorii pentru curatarea fatadelor si a geamurilor
Set care contine lancea de pulverizare telescopică TLA 4 și accesoriul de curățat fațade și geamuri.
Cu ajutorul lancei de pulverizare telescopice, chiar și zonele greu accesibile, cum ar fi fațadele, pot fi curățate rapid și fără efort. Articulatia reglabilă la 180 de grade este un alt avantaj și face posibilă curățarea serelor, a acoperișurilor înclinate și a garajelor auto. Cu accesoriile pentru curatarea fatadelor și a geamurilor, toate locurile dificil de accesat sunt curățate uniform și eficient: Cele patru duze de înaltă presiune elimină murdăria persistenta de pe diferite suprafețe.
Caracteristici si beneficii
Articulatie reglabilăAplicatie flexibila
Sistem telescopic comodComponentele pot fi dezasamblate cu ușurință și comod prin simpla apăsare a unui buton.
Include accesoriul pentru curățarea fațadelor și geamurilorPentru curățarea uniformă și eficientă a zonelor greu accesibile.
Specificații tehnice
Date tehnice
|Culoarea
|Negru
|Greutate (kg)
|3,4
|Greutate cu ambalaj (kg)
|4,6
|Dimensiuni (L x l x î) (mm)
|3780 x 338 x 223
Masini compatibile
- G 7.180
- K 2
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Car
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Home *EU
- K 2 Home T150
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car *EU
- K 2 Premium FJ BB
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home *EU
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 2 Universal Edition OJ*EU
- K 2 horizontal
- K 2 upright PLUS PROMO (BT)
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 Compact
- K 3 Compact Home *EU
- K 3 FJ BB
- K 3 Home T 150
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Compact UM Limited Edition *EU
- K 4 FJ BB
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Promo Basic Car
- K 4 Universal Edition
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Basic Car
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact FJ 6 Set *EU
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 FJ BB
- K 5 Modular UM
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Car & Home *EU
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Plus
- K 5 Premium Power Control Black *EU
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 6 Premium
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM FJ
- K 7 WCM FJ Home BB
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
Domenii de intrebuintare
- Fațadă
- Sere
- Curățarea acoperișurilor și copertinelor (de exemplu, garajul auto)
- Ferestre și suprafațe din sticlă