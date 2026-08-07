Automobilių šampūnas 3-in-1 RM 610 + salono valiklis RM 651

RM 610 automobiliams skirtas šampūnas suteikia blizgesį dėl švelnaus valymo ir greito džiūvimo efekto. Priežiūra ir apsauga vienu žingsniu. Su RM 651 salono valiklio mėginiu.

Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 1,3
Produktas
  • Automobilio šampūnas ištirpina nešvarumus ir kartu yra itin švelnus medžiagoms, o specialūs priežiūros komponentai užtikrina dangos apsaugą, greitą džiūvimą ir puikius rezultatus.
Automobilių šampūnas 3-in-1 RM 610 + salono valiklis RM 651
Įspėjimai ir saugumo rekomendacijos pagal EB direktyvas
Įspėjimai ir saugumo rekomendacijos pagal EB direktyvas
  • P102 Laikyti vaikams neprieinamoje vietoje.
Suderinami įrenginiai
Pritaikymo sritys
  • Transporto priemonės
Valymo priemonės