Automobilių šampūnas 3-in-1 RM 610 + salono valiklis RM 651
RM 610 automobiliams skirtas šampūnas suteikia blizgesį dėl švelnaus valymo ir greito džiūvimo efekto. Priežiūra ir apsauga vienu žingsniu. Su RM 651 salono valiklio mėginiu.
Specifikacijos
Techniniai duomenys
|Svoris (su pakuote) (kg)
|1,3
Produktas
- Automobilio šampūnas ištirpina nešvarumus ir kartu yra itin švelnus medžiagoms, o specialūs priežiūros komponentai užtikrina dangos apsaugą, greitą džiūvimą ir puikius rezultatus.
Įspėjimai ir saugumo rekomendacijos pagal EB direktyvas
Įspėjimai ir saugumo rekomendacijos pagal EB direktyvas
- P102 Laikyti vaikams neprieinamoje vietoje.
Suderinami įrenginiai
- G 7.180
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Car
- K 2 Classic Car & Home
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 OJ
- K 2 OPP Car
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Car
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Premium horizontal
- K 2 horizontal
- K 3
- K 3 *EU
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 Compact
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home *EU
- K 3 horizontal
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Stairs
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home & Wood
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 Premium Power Control Anniversary Edition
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Universal
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Car & Home
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 FJ Home
- K 5 Modular UM
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition *EU
- K 5 Power Control Flex Stairs
- K 5 Power Control Flex WKS
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!B
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 Smart Control WSK
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 6
- K 6 Car
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Facade
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!B
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex WSK
- K 7 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control WSK
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home
- K 7 WCM FJ BB *EU
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- K Mini Plus
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K Silent eco!Booster
- Purkštuvas
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic OJ
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car & Home T50
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Car
- K 2 HOME T150
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 SILENT Limited Edition
- K 2 Universal
- K 2. Plovimo įrenginys
- K 3
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Controll
- K 3 Full Controll Car
- K 3 Home T50
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Compact UM
- K 4 Compact UM Limited Edition
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car
- K 4 Power Control Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 UM PROMO (BT)
- K 5
- K 5 Black ir Žarnos ir jungčių rinkinys
- K 5 COMPACT
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Power Control WSK
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Flex
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Black
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Flex
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K3 Car & Home T50
Pritaikymo sritys
- Transporto priemonės