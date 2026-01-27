Ultra plovimo putos, 1l

Speciali intensyviai putojanti ir aktyvi valymo priemonė. Skirta naudoti su Karcher putų antgaliais. Tinkama naudoti transporto priemonių, motociklų, karavanų, valčių ir kitų priemonių valymui. Efektyviai nuvalo ant transporto priemonių nuo gatvių nešvarumų, dulkių, lapų liekanų arba organinių atliekų ir kitą susidariusį purvą.

Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Pakuotės dydis (l) 1
Pakuotės vienetas (Piece(s)) 6
Svoris (kg) 1
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 1,1
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Pritaikymo sritys
  • Automobiliai
  • Motociklai ir motoroleriai
  • Mobilūs namai
