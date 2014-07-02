Lance de pulverizare cu jet înclinat
Lance de pulverizare înclinată (cu lungime de aproximativ 1 m) pentru curățarea ușoară a zonelor greu accesibile, de exemplu jgheaburile acoperișurilor sau părțile inferioare ale vehiculelor.
Lance de pulverizare înclinată (cu lungime de aproximativ 1 m) pentru curățarea ușoară a zonelor greu accesibile, de exemplu jgheaburile acoperișurilor sau părțile inferioare ale vehiculelor. Potrivit pentru toate aparatele de spălat cu presiune Kärcher K 2 până la K 7.
Caracteristici si beneficii
Lance înclinată (cu lungime de aproximativ 1 m)
- Curatare comoda a locurilor greu accesibile, ca jgheaburile de streasina si podelele vehiculelor
Curatare eficace cu presiune mare
- Dizolvare imbunatatita a murdariei si curatare eficienta
jet plat de inalta presiune
- Curatare uniforma si desprinderea murdariei cu aderenta mare
Specificații tehnice
Date tehnice
|Culoarea
|Negru
|Greutate (kg)
|0,5
|Greutate cu ambalaj (kg)
|0,6
|Dimensiuni (L x l x î) (mm)
|930 x 43 x 116
Masini compatibile
- G 7.180
- K 2
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Car
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Home *EU
- K 2 Home T150
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car *EU
- K 2 Premium FJ BB
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home *EU
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 2 Universal Edition OJ*EU
- K 2 horizontal
- K 2 upright PLUS PROMO (BT)
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 Compact
- K 3 Compact Home *EU
- K 3 FJ BB
- K 3 Home T 150
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Compact UM Limited Edition *EU
- K 4 FJ BB
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Promo Basic Car
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Basic Car
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact FJ 6 Set *EU
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 FJ BB
- K 5 Modular UM
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Car & Home *EU
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Plus
- K 5 Premium Power Control Black *EU
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 6 Premium
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM FJ
- K 7 WCM FJ Home BB
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- K Mini Plus
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
Domenii de intrebuintare
- Podvozky vozidel
- Zone greu accesibile (colțuri, rosturi, goluri etc.)
- Coșuri de gunoi
- Curatarea de containere de apa de ploaie
- Curatarea de casete de roti pentru vehicule
- Curatarea de butoaie
- Scări