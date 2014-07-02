Lance de pulverizare cu jet înclinat

Lance de pulverizare înclinată (cu lungime de aproximativ 1 m) pentru curățarea ușoară a zonelor greu accesibile, de exemplu jgheaburile acoperișurilor sau părțile inferioare ale vehiculelor.

Lance de pulverizare înclinată (cu lungime de aproximativ 1 m) pentru curățarea ușoară a zonelor greu accesibile, de exemplu jgheaburile acoperișurilor sau părțile inferioare ale vehiculelor. Potrivit pentru toate aparatele de spălat cu presiune Kärcher K 2 până la K 7.

Caracteristici si beneficii
Lance înclinată (cu lungime de aproximativ 1 m)
  • Curatare comoda a locurilor greu accesibile, ca jgheaburile de streasina si podelele vehiculelor
Curatare eficace cu presiune mare
  • Dizolvare imbunatatita a murdariei si curatare eficienta
jet plat de inalta presiune
  • Curatare uniforma si desprinderea murdariei cu aderenta mare

Specificații tehnice

Date tehnice

Culoarea Negru
Greutate (kg) 0,5
Greutate cu ambalaj (kg) 0,6
Dimensiuni (L x l x î) (mm) 930 x 43 x 116

Video

Masini compatibile
Domenii de intrebuintare
  • Podvozky vozidel
  • Zone greu accesibile (colțuri, rosturi, goluri etc.)
  • Coșuri de gunoi
  • Curatarea de containere de apa de ploaie
  • Curatarea de casete de roti pentru vehicule
  • Curatarea de butoaie
  • Scări
