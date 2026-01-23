Automobilinis šampūnas „trys viename“ RM 610, 1l

Efektyvus automobilinis šampūnas, skirtas naudoti su Karcher purškikliais transporto priemonių ir motociklų valymui. Ši švelni šarminė valymo priemonė efektyviai pašalina nuo gatvių ir žiemos susidarančius nešvarumus. Šis universalus automobilinis šampūnas pasižymi itin švelniu poveikiu kitų medžiagų atžvilgiu. Tinkamas švelniam visiems autotransporto priemonių tipams.

Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Pakuotės dydis (l) 1
Pakuotės vienetas (Piece(s)) 6
Svoris (kg) 1
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 1,2
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Produktas
  • Veiksmingas ir itin švelnus universalus valiklis
  • Jautrių transporto priemonių ar motociklų paviršių valymui
  • Užtikrina greitą ir efektyvų valymą naudojant su Kärcher aukšto slėgio plovimo įrenginiais
  • Greitai džiūstanti formulė, kurios dėka nepaliekama dryžiai ir nereikia papildomo poliravimo
  • „Ultra Gloss“ formulė visos transporto priemonės spindesiui
  • Plug 'n' Clean sistema yra lengviausias ir greičiausias būdas pritaikyti valiklį prie aukšto slėgio įrenginių
  • Valymo priemonė, paruošta naudojimui
  • Pritaikytas „Kärcher“ įrenginiams, garantuojant medžiagų suderinamumą
  • Butelis pagamintas naudojant 100 proc. perdirbto plastiko
  • Pagaminta Vokietijoje
Įspėjimai ir saugumo rekomendacijos pagal EB direktyvas
  • P102 Laikyti vaikams neprieinamoje vietoje.
  • EUH 210 Saugos duomenų lapą galima gauti paprašius.
Suderinami įrenginiai
Pritaikymo sritys
  • Transporto priemonės