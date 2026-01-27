Žarnos ritė HR 3

Viena žarnos ritė – dvi funkcijos: HR 3 modelis suteikia galimybę laikyti žarną ant sienos ir mobiliai naudoti sode. Būtent taip atrodo lankstus laistymas.

Praktiškas sieninis laikiklis ir mobilaus naudojimo sprendimas viename: ši žarnos ritė tiekiama su sieniniu laikikliu, todėl gali būti naudojama tiek žarnai laikyti ant sienos, tiek mobilumui padidinti laistant sodą. HR 3 ritės laikiklį galima lengvai nuimti, o dėl ergonomiškos rankenos ją itin patogu nešiotis. Naudojant lengvai sukamą rankena, sodo žarną galima suvynioti be jokių pastangų ir padėti saugoti tvarkingai ir rūpestingai, nesibaiminant užsilenkimų ar erzinančių susipainiojimų. Gaminys taip pat išsiskiria kompaktišku dizainu ir dideliu stabilumu dėl žemo svorio centro. Žarnos ritė yra visiškai surinkta ir paruošta naudoti nedelsiant. Taip pat šis gaminys atsparus UV spinduliams ir šalčiui, todėl yra ilgalaikis ir pakankamai tvirtas, kad atlaikytų kasdienį naudojimą. „Kärcher“ suteikia įrenginiui 5 metų gamintojo garantiją. 

Savybės ir privalumai
Žarnos ritė HR 3: Funkcija „du viename“: ant sienos montuojama ir mobili žarnos ritė viename
Žarną galima laikyti ant sienos ir lanksčiai naudoti sode.
Žarnos ritė HR 3: Montuojamas prie sienos
Paprastas ir greitas praktiško saugojimo įrenginio montavimas.
Žarnos ritė HR 3: Sulankstoma rankena
Kompaktiškas sandėliavimas
Kompaktiški matmenys
  • Lengva sandėliuoti
Paruoštas naudoti
  • Komplekte yra laistymo priedai.
Kampinė žarnos jungtis.
  • Apsaugo žarną nuo susisukimo ir užsilenkimo, taip užtikrinant maksimalų vandens srautą.
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Žarnos pajėgumas (m) 40 (1/2") / 30 (5/8") / 25 (3/4")
Varžtų atstumai montuojant ant sienos (mm) 160
Spalva Juoda
Svoris (kg) 2
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 3,1
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 363 x 475 x 500

Įranga

  • Sieninis laikiklis su varžtais ir kaiščiais
Žarnos ritė HR 3
  • Sodo laistymas
  • Nedideliems ir vidutinio dydžio plotams
