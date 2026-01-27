Žarnos ritė HR 4
Ritė, suteikianti galimybę laikyti žarną ant sienos ir kartu užtikrinanti mobilumą: su HR 4 modeliu prieinami abu šie naudojimo būdai. Ritę galima lengvai nuimti nuo sienos ir lanksčiai naudoti laistant sodą.
Išskirtinis praktiškumas. Dvejopas funkcionalumas. Ši žarnos ritė suteikia galimybę laikyti žarną ant sienos ir lankčiai naudoti sode. Ant sienos laikiklio galima pakabinti antgalius ir purkštuvus, kad jie būtų visada po ranka. HR 4 ritės laikiklį galima lengvai nuimti, o dėl ergonomiškos rankenos ją itin patogu nešiotis. Naudojant lengvai sukamą rankena, sodo žarną galima suvynioti be jokių pastangų ir padėti saugoti tvarkingai ir rūpestingai, nesibaiminant užsilenkimų ar erzinančių susipainiojimų. Gaminys taip pat išsiskiria kompaktišku dizainu ir dideliu stabilumu dėl žemo svorio centro. Žarnos ritė yra visiškai surinkta ir paruošta naudoti nedelsiant. Taip pat šis įrenginys atsparus UV spinduliams ir šalčiui, todėl yra ilgalaikis ir pakankamai tvirtas, kad atlaikytų kasdienį naudojimą. „Kärcher“ suteikia įrenginiui 5 metų garantiją.
Savybės ir privalumai
Funkcija „du viename“: ant sienos montuojama ir mobili žarnos ritė vienameŽarną galima laikyti ant sienos ir lanksčiai naudoti sode.
Praktiškas antgalių laikiklisAnt sienos laikiklio galima patogiai pakabinti antgalius ir purkštuvus.
Montuojamas prie sienosPaprastas ir greitas praktiško saugojimo įrenginio montavimas.
Sulankstoma rankena
- Kompaktiškas sandėliavimas
Kompaktiški matmenys
- Lengva sandėliuoti
Paruoštas naudoti
- Komplekte yra laistymo priedai.
Kampinė žarnos jungtis.
- Apsaugo žarną nuo susisukimo ir užsilenkimo, taip užtikrinant maksimalų vandens srautą.
Specifikacijos
Techniniai duomenys
|Žarnos pajėgumas (m)
|40 (1/2") / 30 (5/8") / 25 (3/4")
|Varžtų atstumai montuojant ant sienos (mm)
|160
|Spalva
|Juoda
|Svoris (kg)
|2
|Svoris (su pakuote) (kg)
|3,3
|Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm)
|363 x 475 x 500
Įranga
- Purkštuko laikiklis
- Sieninis laikiklis su varžtais ir kaiščiais
Suderinami įrenginiai
- G 7.180
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Car
- K 2 Classic Car & Home
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 OJ
- K 2 OPP Car
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Premium horizontal
- K 2 horizontal
- K 3
- K 3 *EU
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 Compact
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home *EU
- K 3 horizontal
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Stairs
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home & Wood
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 Premium Power Control Anniversary Edition
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Universal
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Car & Home
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 FJ Home
- K 5 Modular UM
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition *EU
- K 5 Power Control Flex Stairs
- K 5 Power Control Flex WKS
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!B
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Smart Control WSK
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 6
- K 6 Car
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!B
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex WSK
- K 7 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control WSK
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home
- K 7 WCM FJ BB *EU
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- K Mini Plus
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 6 Battery
- KHB 6 Battery Set
- KHB 6 Plus Battery Set MJ
- Rankinis plovimo Įrenginys KHB 4-18 Plus Battery Set
- Rankinis plovimo įrenginys KHB 4-18
- Rankinis plovimo įrenginys KHB 4-18 Battery Set
- Rankinis plovimo įrenginys KHB 4-18 Plus
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic OJ
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car & Home T50
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Car
- K 2 HOME T150
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 SILENT Limited Edition
- K 2 Universal
- K 2. Plovimo įrenginys
- K 3
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Controll
- K 3 Full Controll Car
- K 3 Home T50
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact UM
- K 4 Compact UM Limited Edition
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car
- K 4 Power Control Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 UM PROMO (BT)
- K 5
- K 5 Black ir Žarnos ir jungčių rinkinys
- K 5 COMPACT
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Power Control WSK
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Flex
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Black
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Flex
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K3 Car & Home T50
- KHB 6 Battery Limited Edition
Pritaikymo sritys
- Sodo laistymas
- Nedideliems ir vidutinio dydžio plotams