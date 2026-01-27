Žarnos ritė HR 4

Ritė, suteikianti galimybę laikyti žarną ant sienos ir kartu užtikrinanti mobilumą: su HR 4 modeliu prieinami abu šie naudojimo būdai. Ritę galima lengvai nuimti nuo sienos ir lanksčiai naudoti laistant sodą.

Išskirtinis praktiškumas. Dvejopas funkcionalumas. Ši žarnos ritė suteikia galimybę laikyti žarną ant sienos ir lankčiai naudoti sode. Ant sienos laikiklio galima pakabinti antgalius ir purkštuvus, kad jie būtų visada po ranka. HR 4 ritės laikiklį galima lengvai nuimti, o dėl ergonomiškos rankenos ją itin patogu nešiotis. Naudojant lengvai sukamą rankena, sodo žarną galima suvynioti be jokių pastangų ir padėti saugoti tvarkingai ir rūpestingai, nesibaiminant užsilenkimų ar erzinančių susipainiojimų. Gaminys taip pat išsiskiria kompaktišku dizainu ir dideliu stabilumu dėl žemo svorio centro. Žarnos ritė yra visiškai surinkta ir paruošta naudoti nedelsiant. Taip pat šis įrenginys atsparus UV spinduliams ir šalčiui, todėl yra ilgalaikis ir pakankamai tvirtas, kad atlaikytų kasdienį naudojimą. „Kärcher“ suteikia įrenginiui 5 metų garantiją.

Savybės ir privalumai
Žarnos ritė HR 4: Funkcija „du viename“: ant sienos montuojama ir mobili žarnos ritė viename
Žarną galima laikyti ant sienos ir lanksčiai naudoti sode.
Žarnos ritė HR 4: Praktiškas antgalių laikiklis
Ant sienos laikiklio galima patogiai pakabinti antgalius ir purkštuvus.
Žarnos ritė HR 4: Montuojamas prie sienos
Paprastas ir greitas praktiško saugojimo įrenginio montavimas.
Sulankstoma rankena
  • Kompaktiškas sandėliavimas
Kompaktiški matmenys
  • Lengva sandėliuoti
Paruoštas naudoti
  • Komplekte yra laistymo priedai.
Kampinė žarnos jungtis.
  • Apsaugo žarną nuo susisukimo ir užsilenkimo, taip užtikrinant maksimalų vandens srautą.
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Žarnos pajėgumas (m) 40 (1/2") / 30 (5/8") / 25 (3/4")
Varžtų atstumai montuojant ant sienos (mm) 160
Spalva Juoda
Svoris (kg) 2
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 3,3
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 363 x 475 x 500

Įranga

  • Purkštuko laikiklis
  • Sieninis laikiklis su varžtais ir kaiščiais
Žarnos ritė HR 4
Pritaikymo sritys
  • Sodo laistymas
  • Nedideliems ir vidutinio dydžio plotams
