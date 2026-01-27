Žarnų vežimėlis HT 2

Mobilus ir tvirtas žarnų vežimėlis stebina itin plačiu pagrindu, užtikrinančiu maksimalų stabilumą. Kompaktiškas modelis su reguliuojamo aukščio rankena, idealiai tinkantis mažiems sodams. 

Stabilus ir tvirtas žarnų vežimėlis padeda sutaupyti sodo žarnoms laikyti reikalingos vietos ir yra labai patogus. Žarną galima patikimai suvynioti naudojant ergonomišką rankeną. Taip pat žarnų vežimėlis pasižymi itin plačiu pagrindu, užtikrinančiu maksimalų stabilumą, ir atsparumu UV spinduliams bei šalčiui. Dėl inovatyvių greito atleidimo svirčių teleskopinę rankeną galima patogiai sureguliuoti pasirenkant tinkamą aukštį arba nuleisti iki galo. „Kärcher“ suteikia įrenginiui 5 metų gamintojo garantiją. Žarnų vežimėlis tiekiamas visiškai surinktas. 

Savybės ir privalumai
Žarnų vežimėlis HT 2: Didelis stabilumas ir tvirtumas
Didelis stabilumas ir tvirtumas
Itin platus pagrindas ir žemas žarnos ritės svorio centras.
Žarnų vežimėlis HT 2: Greito atleidimo svirtis teleskopinei rankenai fiksuoti
Greito atleidimo svirtis teleskopinei rankenai fiksuoti
Kompaktiškas sandėliavimas
Žarnų vežimėlis HT 2: Sulankstoma rankena
Sulankstoma rankena
Kompaktiškas sandėliavimas
Kampinė žarnos jungtis.
  • Apsaugo žarną nuo susisukimo ir užsilenkimo, taip užtikrinant maksimalų vandens srautą.
Žarnų galų fiksavimas
  • Po naudojimo nesisunkia vanduo.
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Žarnos pajėgumas (m) 40 (1/2") / 20 (5/8") / 25 (3/4")
Spalva Juoda
Svoris (kg) 2,8
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 5
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 460 x 475 x 840
Žarnų vežimėlis HT 2

Pritaikymo sritys
  • Sodo laistymas
  • Nedideliems ir vidutinio dydžio plotams
