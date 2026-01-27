Žarnų vežimėlis HT 3

Mobilus ir stabilus: itin plataus pagrindo žarnų vežimėlis su reguliuojamo aukščio rankena, skirtas vidutinio dydžio sodams, užtikrina maksimalų stabilumą. Komplekte yra antgalių laikiklis.

Stabilus ir tvirtas žarnų vežimėlis padeda sutaupyti sodo žarnoms laikyti reikalingos vietos ir yra labai patogus. Žarną galima patikimai suvynioti naudojant ergonomišką rankeną. Taip pat žarnų vežimėlis išsiskiria itin plačiu pagrindu, užtikrinančiu maksimalų stabilumą, atsparumu UV spinduliams ir šalčiui, o be to turi patogų antgalių laikiklį ant rankenos. Dėl inovatyvių greito atleidimo svirčių teleskopinę rankeną galima patogiai sureguliuoti pasirenkant tinkamą aukštį arba nuleisti iki galo. „Kärcher“ suteikia įrenginiui 5 metų garantiją. Žarnų vežimėlis tiekiamas visiškai surinktas.

Savybės ir privalumai
Žarnų vežimėlis HT 3: Didelis stabilumas ir tvirtumas
Itin platus pagrindas ir žemas žarnos ritės svorio centras.
Žarnų vežimėlis HT 3: Praktiškas antgalių laikiklis
Ant sienos laikiklio galima patogiai pakabinti antgalius ir purkštuvus.
Žarnų vežimėlis HT 3: Greito atleidimo svirtis teleskopinei rankenai fiksuoti
Kompaktiškas sandėliavimas
Neslystanti ir ergonomiška rankena.
  • Patogi rankena transportavimui
Sulankstoma rankena
  • Kompaktiškas sandėliavimas
Kampinė žarnos jungtis.
  • Apsaugo žarną nuo susisukimo ir užsilenkimo, taip užtikrinant maksimalų vandens srautą.
Žarnų galų fiksavimas
  • Po naudojimo nesisunkia vanduo.
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Žarnos pajėgumas (m) 60 (1/2") / 50 (5/8") / 35 (3/4")
Spalva Juoda
Svoris (kg) 3,2
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 5,5
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 565 x 475 x 896

Įranga

  • Purkštuko laikiklis
Žarnų vežimėlis HT 3
Pritaikymo sritys
  • Sodo laistymas
  • Skirtas vidutinio ir didelio dydžio plotams.
Priedai
