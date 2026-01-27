Žarnų vežimėlis HT 4

Viskas kontroliuojama: šis žarnų vežimėlis išsiskiria tvirta žarnos rite, itin plačiu pagrindu, užtikrinančiu maksimalų stabilumą, tiksliu žarnos kreiptuvu ir reguliuojamo aukščio rankena.

Stabilus ir tvirtas žarnų vežimėlis padeda sutaupyti sodo žarnoms laikyti reikalingos vietos ir yra labai patogus. Žarną galima patikimai ir tolygiai suvynioti naudojant ergonomišką rankeną ir tvirtą žarnos kreiptuvą. Taip pat žarnų vežimėlis pasižymi itin plačiu pagrindu, užtikrinančiu maksimalų stabilumą, ir atsparumu UV spinduliams bei šalčiui. Dėl inovatyvių greito atleidimo svirčių teleskopinę rankeną galima patogiai sureguliuoti pasirenkant tinkamą aukštį arba nuleisti iki galo. O svarbiausia, kad nuleidę ją iki galo, sutaupysite vietos. „Kärcher“ suteikia įrenginiui 5 metų gamintojo garantiją. Žarnų vežimėlis tiekiamas visiškai surinktas.

Savybės ir privalumai
Žarnų vežimėlis HT 4: Didelis stabilumas ir tvirtumas
Itin platus pagrindas ir žemas žarnos ritės svorio centras.
Žarnų vežimėlis HT 4: Žarnos pakreipėjas
Žarną lengva suvynioti ir išvynioti
Žarnų vežimėlis HT 4: Greito atleidimo svirtis teleskopinei rankenai fiksuoti
Greito atleidimo svirtis teleskopinei rankenai fiksuoti
Kompaktiškas sandėliavimas
Neslystanti ir ergonomiška rankena.
  • Patogi rankena transportavimui
Sulankstoma rankena
  • Kompaktiškas sandėliavimas
Kampinė žarnos jungtis.
  • Apsaugo žarną nuo susisukimo ir užsilenkimo, taip užtikrinant maksimalų vandens srautą.
Žarnų galų fiksavimas
  • Po naudojimo nesisunkia vanduo.
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Žarnos pajėgumas (m) 60 (1/2") / 50 (5/8") / 35 (3/4")
Spalva Juoda
Svoris (kg) 3,5
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 5,8
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 565 x 475 x 896

Įranga

  • Žarnos pakreipėjas
Žarnų vežimėlis HT 4
  • Sodo laistymas
  • Skirtas vidutinio ir didelio dydžio plotams.
