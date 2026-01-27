Žarnų vežimėlis HT 4
Viskas kontroliuojama: šis žarnų vežimėlis išsiskiria tvirta žarnos rite, itin plačiu pagrindu, užtikrinančiu maksimalų stabilumą, tiksliu žarnos kreiptuvu ir reguliuojamo aukščio rankena.
Stabilus ir tvirtas žarnų vežimėlis padeda sutaupyti sodo žarnoms laikyti reikalingos vietos ir yra labai patogus. Žarną galima patikimai ir tolygiai suvynioti naudojant ergonomišką rankeną ir tvirtą žarnos kreiptuvą. Taip pat žarnų vežimėlis pasižymi itin plačiu pagrindu, užtikrinančiu maksimalų stabilumą, ir atsparumu UV spinduliams bei šalčiui. Dėl inovatyvių greito atleidimo svirčių teleskopinę rankeną galima patogiai sureguliuoti pasirenkant tinkamą aukštį arba nuleisti iki galo. O svarbiausia, kad nuleidę ją iki galo, sutaupysite vietos. „Kärcher“ suteikia įrenginiui 5 metų gamintojo garantiją. Žarnų vežimėlis tiekiamas visiškai surinktas.
Savybės ir privalumai
Didelis stabilumas ir tvirtumasItin platus pagrindas ir žemas žarnos ritės svorio centras.
Žarnos pakreipėjasŽarną lengva suvynioti ir išvynioti
Greito atleidimo svirtis teleskopinei rankenai fiksuotiKompaktiškas sandėliavimas
Neslystanti ir ergonomiška rankena.
- Patogi rankena transportavimui
Sulankstoma rankena
- Kompaktiškas sandėliavimas
Kampinė žarnos jungtis.
- Apsaugo žarną nuo susisukimo ir užsilenkimo, taip užtikrinant maksimalų vandens srautą.
Žarnų galų fiksavimas
- Po naudojimo nesisunkia vanduo.
Specifikacijos
Techniniai duomenys
|Žarnos pajėgumas (m)
|60 (1/2") / 50 (5/8") / 35 (3/4")
|Spalva
|Juoda
|Svoris (kg)
|3,5
|Svoris (su pakuote) (kg)
|5,8
|Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm)
|565 x 475 x 896
Įranga
- Žarnos pakreipėjas
Suderinami įrenginiai
- G 7.180
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Car
- K 2 Classic Car & Home
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 OJ
- K 2 OPP Car
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Premium horizontal
- K 2 horizontal
- K 3
- K 3 *EU
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 Compact
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home *EU
- K 3 horizontal
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Stairs
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home & Wood
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 Premium Power Control Anniversary Edition
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Universal
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Car & Home
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 FJ Home
- K 5 Modular UM
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition *EU
- K 5 Power Control Flex Stairs
- K 5 Power Control Flex WKS
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!B
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Smart Control WSK
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 6
- K 6 Car
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!B
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex WSK
- K 7 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control WSK
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home
- K 7 WCM FJ BB *EU
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- K Mini Plus
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 6 Battery
- KHB 6 Battery Set
- KHB 6 Plus Battery Set MJ
- Rankinis plovimo Įrenginys KHB 4-18 Plus Battery Set
- Rankinis plovimo įrenginys KHB 4-18
- Rankinis plovimo įrenginys KHB 4-18 Battery Set
- Rankinis plovimo įrenginys KHB 4-18 Plus
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic OJ
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car & Home T50
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Car
- K 2 HOME T150
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 SILENT Limited Edition
- K 2 Universal
- K 2. Plovimo įrenginys
- K 3
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Controll
- K 3 Full Controll Car
- K 3 Home T50
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact UM
- K 4 Compact UM Limited Edition
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car
- K 4 Power Control Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 UM PROMO (BT)
- K 5
- K 5 Black ir Žarnos ir jungčių rinkinys
- K 5 COMPACT
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Power Control WSK
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Flex
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Black
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Flex
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K3 Car & Home T50
- KHB 6 Battery Limited Edition
Pritaikymo sritys
- Sodo laistymas
- Skirtas vidutinio ir didelio dydžio plotams.
Priedai
Žarnų vežimėlis HT 4 atsarginės dalys
Suraskite „Kärcher“ valymo įrangos atsargines dalis paprastai ir patogiai - įveskite Jūsų Karcher įrenginio (produkto) kodą, spauskite „ieškoti atsarginių dalių“ ir jas pasirinkite pateiktoje schemoje.