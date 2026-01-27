Žarnų vežimėlis HT 6 M

Mobilus ir stabilus žarnų vežimėlis stebina tvirta metaline žarnos rite, itin plačiu pagrindu, tiksliais žarnos kreiptuvais ir reguliuojamo aukščio rankena.

Stabilus ir tvirtas žarnų vežimėlis padeda sutaupyti sodo žarnoms laikyti reikalingos vietos ir yra labai patogus. Žarną galima patikimai suvynioti naudojant ergonomišką rankeną ir tvirtą žarnos kreiptuvą. Patvari metalinė ritė gali atlaikyti net sudėtingiausias darbo sode sąlygas. Taip pat žarnų vežimėlis išsiskiria itin plačiu pagrindu, užtikrinančiu maksimalų stabilumą, atsparumu UV spinduliams ir šalčiui, o be to turi patogų antgalių laikiklį ant rankenos. Dėl inovatyvių greito atleidimo svirčių teleskopinę rankeną galima patogiai sureguliuoti pasirenkant tinkamą aukštį arba nuleisti iki galo. O svarbiausia, kad nuleidę ją iki galo, sutaupysite vietos. „Kärcher“ suteikia įrenginiui 5 metų gamintojo garantiją. Žarnų vežimėlis tiekiamas visiškai surinktas.

Savybės ir privalumai
Žarnų vežimėlis HT 6 M: Didelis stabilumas ir tvirtumas
Didelis stabilumas ir tvirtumas
Itin platus pagrindas ir žemas žarnos ritės svorio centras.
Žarnų vežimėlis HT 6 M: Žarnos pakreipėjas
Žarnos pakreipėjas
Žarną lengva suvynioti ir išvynioti
Žarnų vežimėlis HT 6 M: Metalinė ritė
Metalinė ritė
Garantuotas atsparumas ir tvirtumas
Praktiškas antgalių laikiklis
  • Ant sienos laikiklio galima patogiai pakabinti antgalius ir purkštuvus.
Greito atleidimo svirtis teleskopinei rankenai fiksuoti
  • Kompaktiškas sandėliavimas
Neslystanti ir ergonomiška rankena.
  • Patogi rankena transportavimui
Sulankstoma rankena
  • Kompaktiškas sandėliavimas
Kampinė žarnos jungtis.
  • Apsaugo žarną nuo susisukimo ir užsilenkimo, taip užtikrinant maksimalų vandens srautą.
Žarnų galų fiksavimas
  • Po naudojimo nesisunkia vanduo.
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Žarnos pajėgumas (m) 100 (1/2") / 80 (5/8") / 50 (3/4")
Spalva Juoda
Svoris (kg) 2,8
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 7,1
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 565 x 475 x 896

Įranga

  • Metalinė žarnos ritė
  • Žarnos pakreipėjas
  • Purkštuko laikiklis
Žarnų vežimėlis HT 6 M
Žarnų vežimėlis HT 6 M
Žarnų vežimėlis HT 6 M
Videos
Suderinami įrenginiai
Pritaikymo sritys
  • Sodo laistymas
  • Skirtas vidutinio ir didelio dydžio plotams.
Priedai
Žarnų vežimėlis HT 6 M atsarginės dalys

Suraskite „Kärcher“ valymo įrangos atsargines dalis paprastai ir patogiai - įveskite Jūsų Karcher įrenginio (produkto) kodą, spauskite „ieškoti atsarginių dalių“ ir jas pasirinkite pateiktoje schemoje.