Žarnų vežimėlio HT 3.20 rinkinys

Žarnų vežimėlis su antgalių laikikliu stebina itin plačiu pagrindu, užtikrinančiu maksimalų stabilumą, ir reguliuojamo aukščio rankena. Taip pat komplekte yra 20 m sodo žarna ir laistymo priedai. 

Stabilus ir tvirtas žarnų vežimėlis padeda sutaupyti sodo žarnoms laikyti reikalingos vietos ir yra labai patogus. Žarną galima patikimai suvynioti naudojant ergonomišką rankeną. Taip pat žarnų vežimėlis išsiskiria itin plačiu pagrindu, užtikrinančiu maksimalų stabilumą, atsparumu UV spinduliams ir šalčiui, o be to turi patogų antgalių laikiklį ant rankenos. Komplekte yra 20 m žarna, „Kärcher“ laistymo priedai ir antgalis. Dėl inovatyvių greito atleidimo svirčių teleskopinę rankeną galima patogiai sureguliuoti pasirenkant tinkamą aukštį arba nuleisti iki galo. „Kärcher“ suteikia įrenginiui 5 metų gamintojo garantiją. Žarnų vežimėlis tiekiamas visiškai surinktas.

Savybės ir privalumai
Žarnų vežimėlio HT 3.20 rinkinys: Didelis stabilumas ir tvirtumas
Itin platus pagrindas ir žemas žarnos ritės svorio centras.
Žarnų vežimėlio HT 3.20 rinkinys: Praktiškas antgalių laikiklis
Ant sienos laikiklio galima patogiai pakabinti antgalius ir purkštuvus.
Žarnų vežimėlio HT 3.20 rinkinys: Greito atleidimo svirtis teleskopinei rankenai fiksuoti
Kompaktiškas sandėliavimas
Neslystanti ir ergonomiška rankena.
  • Patogi rankena transportavimui
Sulankstoma rankena
  • Kompaktiškas sandėliavimas
Kampinė žarnos jungtis.
  • Apsaugo žarną nuo susisukimo ir užsilenkimo, taip užtikrinant maksimalų vandens srautą.
Žarnų galų fiksavimas
  • Po naudojimo nesisunkia vanduo.
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Vamzdžio ilgis (m) 20
Žarnos skersmuo (mm) 13
Žarnos pajėgumas (m) 60 (1/2") / 50 (5/8") / 35 (3/4")
Sprogstantis slėgis (bar) 24
Spalva Juoda
Svoris (kg) 3,2
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 7,9
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 565 x 475 x 896

Komplektacija

  • Žarnų sujungimas: 3 Piece(s)
  • Žarnos jungtis su Aqua Stop: 1 Piece(s)
  • Čiaupo perėjimas su reduktoriumi, G3/4, G1/2: 1 Piece(s)
  • Purkštuvas: 1 Piece(s)
  • PrimoFlex“ žarna ½": 20 m

Įranga

  • Rinkinys
  • Purkštuko laikiklis
  • Purškimo būdas: kūginė srovė
  • Purškimo modelis: taškinė srovė
