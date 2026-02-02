Motociklų valiklis, 500ml

Skirtas rankiniu būdu valyti motociklus. Švelniai ir efektyviai pašalina tipinius nešvarumus, kaip stabdžių ar padangų nusidėvėjimo dulkes, vabzdžius, purvą ir alyvą. Dėka lipnios gelinės formulės yra malonus naudoti.

Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Pakuotės dydis (ml) 500
Pakuotės vienetas (Piece(s)) 8
Svoris (kg) 0,6
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 0,7
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 70 x 70 x 240
Produktas
  • Patobulinta formulė - itin efektyvus net ir įsisenėjusioms stabdžių nuosėdoms
  • Gelinė formulė užtikrina puikų padengimą ir lengvą naudojimą
  • Valymo priemonė, paruošta naudojimui
  • Butelis pagamintas naudojant 100 proc. perdirbto plastiko
  • Pagaminta Vokietijoje
Motociklų valiklis, 500ml
Įspėjimai ir saugumo rekomendacijos pagal EB direktyvas
  • Pavojinga
  • P101 Jei reikalinga gydytojo konsultacija, su savimi turėkite produkto talpyklą ar jo etiketę.
  • P102 Laikyti vaikams neprieinamoje vietoje.
  • H318 Smarkiai pažeidžia akis.
  • P103 Prieš naudojimą perskaityti etiketę.
  • P305 + P351 + P338 PATEKUS Į AKIS: atsargiai plauti vandeniu kelias minutes. Išimti kontaktinius lęšius, jeigu jie yra ir jeigu lengvai galima tai padaryti. Toliau plauti akis.
  • P310 Nedelsiant skambinti į APSINUODIJIMŲ KONTROLĖS IR INFORMACIJOS BIURĄ / kreiptis į gydytoją.
Suderinami įrenginiai
Pritaikymo sritys
  • Motociklai ir motoroleriai
  • Dviračiai
Priedai