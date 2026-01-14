PrimoFlex® sodo žarna 3/4" 25 m

Kokybiška PrimoFlex® sodo žarna (3/4") 25 m. ilgio. Atspari slėgiui, sutvirtinta juostele. Nepavojinga sveikatai žarnos sudėtimi. Pliūpsnio slėgis: 24 bar. Itin platus darbinės temperatūros diapazonas: nuo 0 iki +40 °C.

Kokybiška PrimoFlex® žarna, kurios skersmuo 3/4" ir 25 m ilgis, puikiai tinka laistyti mažus ir didelius plotus bei sodus. Trijų sluoksnių kokybiška sodo žarna su slėgiui atspariu austu tinklu, kurios sudėtyje nėra ftalatų (< 0,1%), kadmio, bario ir švino – tai reiškia, kad jame visiškai nėra sveikatai kenksmingų medžiagų. Atsparus oro sąlygoms anti-UV išorinis sluoksnis apsaugo medžiagą, o nepermatomas vidurinis sluoksnis neleidžia kauptis žarnos viduje dumbliams. Maksimalus slėgis 24 barai. Žarna taip pat pasižymi įspūdingu atsparumu temperatūrai nuo 0 iki +40 °C. Šiai sodo žarnai taikoma 12 metų garantija. Kärcher laistymo linijos sodo žarnos yra išskirtinai lanksčios, tvirtos ir atsparios. Privalumai akivaizdūs: ilgas tarnavimo laikas ir lankstumas. Kärcher: išmintingas pasirinkimas jūsų laistymo poreikiams patenkinti.

Savybės ir privalumai
12 metų garantija.
  • Garantuotas patvarumas.
3 sluoksnių žarna.
  • Nesusipina
Pliūpsnio slėgis: 24 bar.
  • Garantuotas patvarumas.
Patogi sodo žarna su slėgiui atsparia apsauga.
  • Paprasta naudoti.
Atsparumas temperatūrai nuo 0 iki +40 °C
  • Garantuotas patvarumas.
Be kadmio, bario ir švino
  • Saugi ir draugiška aplinkai
Šviesai nepralaidus sluoksnis apsaugo nuo dumblių susidarymo žarnos viduje.
  • Garantuotas patvarumas.
Kokybiška sodo žarna be ftalatų
  • Saugi ir draugiška aplinkai
Atspari oro sąlygoms, UV spinduliams išorinė žarnos danga.
  • Tvirtas ir patvarus
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Skersmuo 3/4″
Vamzdžio ilgis (m) 25
Spalva Geltona
Svoris (kg) 5,4
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 5,4
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 380 x 380 x 155
