Laistymo žarna Performance Plus 3/4"- 25m

Lengvai valdoma, ilgalaikė ir atspari oro sąlygoms: 25 m ilgio Performance Plus 3/4" laistymo žarna. Lanksti, tvirta ir itin atspari smūgiams – nuolatiniam vandens srautui.

Inovatyvi laistymo žarna, pagaminta iš aukštos kokybės daugiasluoksnės medžiagos, yra itin tvirta, lanksti ir atspari smūgiams. Ji palaiko pastovų vandens srautą ir yra patogi laikyti rankoje. Oro sąlygoms ir UV atsparus išorinis sluoksnis apsaugo žarną nuo susidėvėjimo, o vidurinis sluoksnis užtikrina, kad žarnos viduje nesusidarytų dumbliai. 3/4" žarna taip pat pasižymi ypatingu atsparumu temperatūrai ir lengvai atlaiko nuo -20 iki +60 °C temperatūrą. Be to, žarna yra be ftalatų (<0,1%), kadmio, bario ir švino – tai reiškia, kad joje nėra žmonių sveikatai pavojingų medžiagų. Suteikiama 15 metų garantija.

Savybės ir privalumai
Aukštos kokybės medžiagų vidurinis sluoksnis
  • Lankstumas ir atsparumas smūgiams garantuoja optimalų vandens tekėjimą.
25 metrai
  • Mažų ir vidutinių sodų ir kitų vietų laistymui.
Kokybiška medžiaga suteikia ypatingą atsparumą, galintį atlaikytį iki 30 bar slėgį
  • Tvirta
Patogi sodo žarna su slėgiui atsparia apsauga.
  • Paprasta naudoti.
Atsparumas temperatūrai nuo -20 iki +60°C
  • Kokybiška žarna.
Šviesai nepralaidus sluoksnis apsaugo nuo dumblių susidarymo žarnos viduje.
  • Itin ilgaamžė.
Be ftalatų (<0,1%), kadmio, bario ir švino
  • Nekenksmingas sveikatai ir tausojantis aplinką
Viršutinis sluoksnis saugo nuo UV spindulių
  • Atspari oro sąlygoms.
15 metų garantija.
  • Atitinka aukštus kokybės standartus.
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Skersmuo 3/4″
Vamzdžio ilgis (m) 25
Spalva Juoda
Svoris (kg) 5,8
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 5,8
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 390 x 390 x 180
Laistymo žarna Performance Plus 3/4"- 25m
Suderinami įrenginiai