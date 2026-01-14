Inovatyvi laistymo žarna, pagaminta iš aukštos kokybės daugiasluoksnės medžiagos, yra itin tvirta, lanksti ir atspari smūgiams. Ji palaiko pastovų vandens srautą ir yra patogi laikyti rankoje. Oro sąlygoms ir UV atsparus išorinis sluoksnis apsaugo žarną nuo susidėvėjimo, o vidurinis sluoksnis užtikrina, kad žarnos viduje nesusidarytų dumbliai. 3/4" žarna taip pat pasižymi ypatingu atsparumu temperatūrai ir lengvai atlaiko nuo -20 iki +60 °C temperatūrą. Be to, žarna yra be ftalatų (<0,1%), kadmio, bario ir švino – tai reiškia, kad joje nėra žmonių sveikatai pavojingų medžiagų. Suteikiama 15 metų garantija.