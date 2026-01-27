Automobilio salono paviršių valiklis RM 651, 500ml

Atnaujintam ir švariam automobilio salonui be kvapų: nuo salono iki guminių tarpinių, nuo panelės, apmušalų iki dirbtinės odos. Turi antistatinį poveikį ir efektyviai neutralizuoja kvapus.

Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Pakuotės dydis (ml) 500
Pakuotės vienetas (Piece(s)) 8
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 0,6
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 80 x 80 x 280
Automobilio salono paviršių valiklis RM 651, 500ml
Suderinami įrenginiai
Pritaikymo sritys
  • Plastikinės panelės
  • Automobilių sėdynės
  • Transporto priemonės salonui
  • Kabinoms