Universali žarnų mova su Aqua Stop mechanizmu

Universali žarnos mova su Aqua Stop mechanizmu ir minkšta plastikine rankena patogiam naudojimui. Suderinama su visomis Click sistemomis.

Prijungti, atjungti ir pataisyti dabar lengva – su Kärcher praktiška ir ergonomiška universalia žarnos mova su Aqua Stop mechanizmu ir minkšta plastikine rankena patogiam naudojimui. Lanksti jungčių sistema didelių ir mažų daržų ar kitų paviršių laistymą padaro itin paprastu. Čiaupo jungtys ir žarnų movos yra itin svarbios visoms kokybiškoms laistymo sistemoms. Universali žarnų mova su Aqua Plus mechanizmu galima derinti su trimis dažniausiai pasitaikančiais žarnų diametrais ir visomis sriegių sistemomis.

Savybės ir privalumai
Aqua Stop mechanizmas.
  • Saugiam priedų atjungimui nuo žarnos be jokio taškymosi.
Minkštos plastikinės įleistos rankenėles.
  • Paprasta naudoti.
"Click" sistema.
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Skersmuo 1/2″ / 5/8″ / 3/4″
Spalva Geltona
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 0,1
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 70 x 42 x 42
