Universali žarnų mova su Aqua Stop mechanizmu
Universali žarnos mova su Aqua Stop mechanizmu ir minkšta plastikine rankena patogiam naudojimui. Suderinama su visomis Click sistemomis.
Prijungti, atjungti ir pataisyti dabar lengva – su Kärcher praktiška ir ergonomiška universalia žarnos mova su Aqua Stop mechanizmu ir minkšta plastikine rankena patogiam naudojimui. Lanksti jungčių sistema didelių ir mažų daržų ar kitų paviršių laistymą padaro itin paprastu. Čiaupo jungtys ir žarnų movos yra itin svarbios visoms kokybiškoms laistymo sistemoms. Universali žarnų mova su Aqua Plus mechanizmu galima derinti su trimis dažniausiai pasitaikančiais žarnų diametrais ir visomis sriegių sistemomis.
Savybės ir privalumai
Aqua Stop mechanizmas.
- Saugiam priedų atjungimui nuo žarnos be jokio taškymosi.
Minkštos plastikinės įleistos rankenėles.
- Paprasta naudoti.
"Click" sistema.
Specifikacijos
Techniniai duomenys
|Skersmuo
|1/2″ / 5/8″ / 3/4″
|Spalva
|Geltona
|Svoris (su pakuote) (kg)
|0,1
|Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm)
|70 x 42 x 42
Suderinami įrenginiai
- Daugiafunkcis laistymo pistoletas Plus
- G 7.180
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Car
- K 2 Classic Car & Home
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 OJ
- K 2 OPP Car
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Premium horizontal
- K 2 horizontal
- K 3
- K 3 *EU
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 Compact
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home *EU
- K 3 horizontal
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Stairs
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home & Wood
- K 4 Premium Power Control Anniversary Edition
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Universal
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Car & Home
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 FJ Home
- K 5 Modular UM
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition *EU
- K 5 Power Control Flex Stairs
- K 5 Power Control Flex WKS
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!B
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Smart Control WSK
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 6
- K 6 Car
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!B
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex WSK
- K 7 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control WSK
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home
- K 7 WCM FJ BB *EU
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- K Mini Plus
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 6 Battery
- KHB 6 Battery Set
- KHB 6 Plus Battery Set MJ
- Laistymo antgalis su kotu
- Prie sienos tvirtinama žarnos ritė HR 3.20
- Purškimo pistoletas Plus
- Rankinis plovimo Įrenginys KHB 4-18 Plus Battery Set
- Rankinis plovimo įrenginys KHB 4-18
- Rankinis plovimo įrenginys KHB 4-18 Battery Set
- Rankinis plovimo įrenginys KHB 4-18 Plus
- Vibracinis purkštuvas OS 5.320 S
- Watertimer WT 5
- Žarnos dėžė HBX 4.15 automatinė
- Žarnos dėžė HBX 4.20 automatinė
- Žarnos dėžė HBX 5.25 automatinė
- Žarnos dėžė HBX 5.30 automatinė
- Žarnos dėžė HBX 5.35 automatinė
- Žarnos laikiklis
- Žarnos laikiklis Plus
- Žarnos ritė HR 3
- Žarnos ritė HR 4
- Žarnos ritės HR 4.30 rinkinys
- Žarnų vežimėlio HT 2.20 rinkinys
- Žarnų vežimėlio HT 3.20 rinkinys
- Žarnų vežimėlio HT 4.20 rinkinys
- Žarnų vežimėlio HT 5.20 M rinkinys
- Žarnų vežimėlis HR 2.10 Set
- Žarnų vežimėlis HT 2
- Žarnų vežimėlis HT 3
- Žarnų vežimėlis HT 4
- Žarnų vežimėlis HT 4.500
- Žarnų vežimėlis HT 5 M
- Žarnų vežimėlis HT 6 M
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic OJ
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car & Home T50
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Car
- K 2 HOME T150
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 SILENT Limited Edition
- K 2 Universal
- K 2. Plovimo įrenginys
- K 3
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Controll
- K 3 Full Controll Car
- K 3 Home T50
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact UM
- K 4 Compact UM Limited Edition
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car
- K 4 Power Control Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 UM PROMO (BT)
- K 5
- K 5 Black ir Žarnos ir jungčių rinkinys
- K 5 COMPACT
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Power Control WSK
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Flex
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Black
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Flex
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K3 Car & Home T50
- KHB 6 Battery Limited Edition
- Waterbooster